Nora Fatehi claims influencers were paid to bring down Sarke Chunar song: ‘Was prepared’

Nora Fatehi, who found herself in the middle of a controversy after the release of her song ‘Sarke Chunar‘ earlier this year, has now claimed that social media influencers were ‘paid’ to criticise the dance number. Nora claimed that she knows who hired them, but did not take any names.

During a chat on the Dream with Dr Sheen podcast, Nora said, “I already know who hired you, when, and how much they paid you. That was an opportunity well squeezed by whoever was behind that. Because of the whole feminism thing, I was already prepared for how my body would react to that. I wasn’t panicking, I was not in fear. I was shooting for three days – I didn’t know, and then all hell broke loose.”

The dancer-actor further explained that she decided to speak about the controversy after many false narratives started surfacing on the internet. She added, “I still wasn’t given any grace. I explained myself. I told the truth. I said I don’t know where it came from. I didn’t shoot for this song. I gave all the details. I am the most articulate person out there.”

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“But there were people in the comments who said, ‘She’s lying. How could she have not known, for a song that was not released?’ By the way, the full song was not released. It was just snippets – some clips and AI photos. Songs like these get produced every day. It is what it is. I am not saying that this is good,” Nora concluded.

‘Who would say no to it?’

At one point during the controversy, The All India Cine Workers Association had also stepped in, demanding a ban on the song. Nora had addressed the controversy in March and shared her side of the story onher Instagram.

“When I shot this song, I said yes to it because it was part of a big film and also alongside Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to it. It was a remake of what I thought was ‘Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main.’ When they translated this song, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar to me, but I do not understand Kannada, so I rely on whatever they say to me. Whatever they have done right now, dubbing it in Hindi and the lyrics, they did not take any permission or approval from me. I had no idea about it,” she said.

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About ‘Sarke Chunar’ row

The Hindi version of the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil received intense backlash. The track, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, came under scrutiny over its lyrics and visuals, in March. It eventually led to the song being taken down and Nora appearing before the National Commission for Women (NCW) for a hearing on May 7.

Backed by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, KD: The Devil was a period action drama. The film starred Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, alongside Sanjay, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and V Ravichandran. It released on April 30.