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Nora Fatehi admits ‘Body Roll’ is ‘inspired’ by Love, Death & Robots’ Jibaro, but fans call it a copy
After fans spotted striking similarities between 'Body Roll' and Netflix's Jibaro, Nora Fatehi said it was 'inspired' — but the internet disagrees.
Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh recently unveiled the music video for their new track “Body Roll.” Soon after the music video dropped online, social media users began drawing comparisons between its visuals and Jibaro, the acclaimed episode from Love, Death & Robots.
Released on YouTube over the weekend, “Body Roll” rapidly crossed over two million views within a short span. The fantasy-inspired video features Nora draped in elaborate golden jewellery and ornate costumes as she emerges from a lake in a mysterious forest, seemingly trying to lure a soldier-like character.
What’s in Body Roll video?
The video opens with a man dressed in medieval-style clothing running through a forest before reaching a lake. Covered in tattoos and jewels, he notices Nora Fatehi rising dramatically from the water in shimmering gold attire and intricate headgear. The sequence eventually transitions into a high-energy dance performance featuring Nora and a troupe of backup dancers.
Soon after the video dropped, several viewers began comparing its aesthetic and visual storytelling to Jibaro, the ninth episode from the third season of Love, Death & Robots, which premiered on Netflix in 2022.
Directed by Alberto Mielgo, the episode follows a lone conquistador encountering a mysterious siren-like entity deep within the jungle. The siren, covered in gold ornaments, also emerges from a lake, while the male character sports tattoos, piercings, and warrior-inspired styling, details many fans felt were too similar to ignore.
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Netizens react to similarities
As clips from the music video spread across social media, reactions poured in online. One YouTube user commented, “It’s giving ‘Jibaro’ from Love, Death and Robots… But love the twist!!!,” while another wrote, “The visuals are copied from Love, Death and Robots from Netflix.” Another comment read, “Copy cats can’t create original.”
Nora Fatehi calls it ‘inspired’
Nora Fatehi also appeared to acknowledge the comparisons after content creator Filmy Sonia shared side-by-side clips from both videos on Instagram. Responding to the reel, the actor commented, “Inspired and obsessed! Now we have a real life version.”
However, her use of the word “inspired” triggered further debate online, with many social media users questioning where inspiration ends and copying begins. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “I just saw the teaser, and I felt like it isn’t this Jibaro? And it sure was a full-fledged copy.”
One Instagram user commented, “Calling something ‘inspired’ is hard to digest when Bollywood has a history of copying. It really makes me mad when original art is copied with no credits given. And to what extent can you be inspired so as to copy the whole sequence??”
Another user wrote, “For people who say inspired, do you know the meaning of inspired, this is a clear copy as always.”
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About Love, Death & Robots
Created by Tim Miller, Love, Death & Robots is an animated anthology series featuring standalone stories spanning fantasy, horror, science fiction, and comedy. Most episodes are adaptations of short stories. Jibaro, a 17-minute episode from the show’s third season, starred Girvan ‘Swirv’ Bramble in the titular role and received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences for its unique storytelling and visually arresting animation style.
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