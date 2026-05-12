Nora Fatehi admits ‘Body Roll’ is ‘inspired’ by Love, Death & Robots’ Jibaro, but fans call it a copy

Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh recently unveiled the music video for their new track “Body Roll.” Soon after the music video dropped online, social media users began drawing comparisons between its visuals and Jibaro, the acclaimed episode from Love, Death & Robots.

Released on YouTube over the weekend, “Body Roll” rapidly crossed over two million views within a short span. The fantasy-inspired video features Nora draped in elaborate golden jewellery and ornate costumes as she emerges from a lake in a mysterious forest, seemingly trying to lure a soldier-like character.

What’s in Body Roll video?

The video opens with a man dressed in medieval-style clothing running through a forest before reaching a lake. Covered in tattoos and jewels, he notices Nora Fatehi rising dramatically from the water in shimmering gold attire and intricate headgear. The sequence eventually transitions into a high-energy dance performance featuring Nora and a troupe of backup dancers.