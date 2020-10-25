Nora Fatehi celebrates 40 million views for dance track Naach Meri Rani

Nora Fatehi shared her happiness about the milestone on an Instagram story. (Photo: T-Series/YouTube)

Nora Fatehi, who recently collaborated with singer Guru Randhawa on the song “Naach Meri Rani”, is celebrating the massive success of the music video. It has crossed 40 million views on YouTube.

Fatehi shared her happiness about the milestone on an Instagram story.

The song, which was composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, currently has more than 44 million views. The song featured Fatehi as a robot created by Randhawa’s scientist. The robot transforms into Nora Fatehi after Randhawa touches her and she begins to dance.

Bosco has choreographed the music video.

“Naach Meri Rani” has proved to be insanely popular as shown by the figures. Fans of Nora Fatehi have been sharing videos of them dancing to the song.

On the work front, Nora is a part of Abhishek Dudhaiya’s upcoming Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha among others. Nora was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s dance movie Street Dancer 3D.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd