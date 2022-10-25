‘No Next BTS’: Furious ARMY digs up Suga’s old viral video after ‘disrespectful’ K-Billboard Awards 2022 announcement

BTS has often been plagued with questions about the ‘Next BTS’. After the band’s announcement to move ahead with their military enlistment, the discussion has gained more momentum, which has upset ARMY. Recently, the K-Billboard Awards were announced in association with the American music magazine Billboard, where it was announced that now the mission would be “to find the next BTS”.

“This is part of our mission to find the next BTS, we will not limit our nominees to the festival attendees. Instead, we will strictly adhere to Billboard’s points system and honor winners visiting their studios if necessary,” a statement read.

ARMY is furious and has been sharing an old viral clip of Suga shutting down the idea of ‘next BTS’. In the clip, Suga says, “To be honest, I don’t think there is anything such as the next BTS or the next someone. When we first started doing music, we all had this dream of becoming the ‘next someone’ as well. In the end though, we didn’t become the next someone. We became BTS. I don’t believe anyone will become the ‘next BTS’. I believe there will be more awesome k-pop stars in the future.”

listen to yoongi’s entire message, context is very importantpic.twitter.com/Dgbq87UyH6 — ree⁷ (@jkyoongs) October 24, 2022

Many other fans shared the clip, and one fan wrote, “We need BTS to be free.” Another fan commented, “Making a new award show to find the next bts, when the bts in question is alive and kicking is a show of shamelessness and acknowledgement that they don’t have any power over BTS.” Yet another fan wrote, “To be honest, finding the next BTS is also degrading and insulting to other groups, working hard especially those who are really trying their best to create their own identities and are serious about making music.”

Meanwhile, BTS is busy with their solo commitments and has much to wrap up before they leave for their military enlistment. Jin is in Argentina for his performance with Coldplay, while Jungkook is in Qatar for events at the FIFA World Cup. RM and Jimin have already given many hints about their upcoming solos, and fans are eagerly awaiting new details.