No Delhi show for Diljit Dosanjh? Cops deny permission for October 30 concert

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Diljit Dosanjh fans in Delhi are in for disappointment as the Delhi Police has officially denied permission for his concert on October 30, citing ‘security concerns’. The singer-actor is on his ‘Aura India Tour’; its Delhi leg was set to take place on October 30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
A senior Delhi Police officer told The Indian Express that a letter was sent to the ticketing partner, ‘BookMyShow’, stating that there have been inputs regarding some possible ‘threats’ at the singer’s concert. A police officer said the force is also stretched due to security deployments across the South District due to the ongoing festive season.
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Police officers said Dosanjh allegedly received threats from Khalistani separatist groups, about which he had informed the police. In May this year, shots were fired outside the house of Dosanjh’s manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, in Karnal, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly taking responsibility for it on social media posts.
The decision also comes days after shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang fired at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, with eight people arrested in this case as of now.
Last year, before his concert on November 1 in Melbourne, Australia, the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and linked to Khalistani elements, had allegedly issued a threat to the singer.
The Delhi show was the opening act of Diljit Dosanjh’s India tour, which is also scheduled to take place in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bangalore in the next month.
The cheapest tickets at the Delhi tour were priced at Rs 1,000.