No Delhi show for Diljit Dosanjh? Cops deny permission for October 30 concert

Diljit Dosanjh fans in Delhi are in for disappointment as the Delhi Police has officially denied permission for his concert on October 30, citing ‘security concerns’. The singer-actor is on his ‘Aura India Tour’; its Delhi leg was set to take place on October 30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

A senior Delhi Police officer told The Indian Express that a letter was sent to the ticketing partner, ‘BookMyShow’, stating that there have been inputs regarding some possible ‘threats’ at the singer’s concert. A police officer said the force is also stretched due to security deployments across the South District due to the ongoing festive season.