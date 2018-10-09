Singer Nitin Bali passes away

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 9, 2018 6:38:15 pm
Singer Nitin Bali passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to his injuries in a road accident. He was 47.
The singer’s niece confirmed the news to Spotboye. The funeral is said to take place tomorrow.
Nitin Bali was known for lending his voice to revamped versions of songs like “Neele Neele Ambar Par,” “Chukar Mere Man Ko,” “Ek Ajanbee Haseena Se” and “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.”
Nitin had made his debut in the music industry with the album Na Jaane in 1998.
More details awaited.
