Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

Singer Nitin Bali passes away

Nitin Bali passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to his injuries in a road accident.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 9, 2018 6:38:15 pm

nitin bali dead Nitin Bali was 47.

Singer Nitin Bali passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to his injuries in a road accident. He was 47.

The singer’s niece confirmed the news to Spotboye. The funeral is said to take place tomorrow.

Nitin Bali was known for lending his voice to revamped versions of songs like “Neele Neele Ambar Par,” “Chukar Mere Man Ko,” “Ek Ajanbee Haseena Se” and “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.”

HOT DEALS

Nitin had made his debut in the music industry with the album Na Jaane in 1998.

More details awaited.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Meet the activists fighting sexual violence who received the Nobel Peace Prize
Watch Now
Meet the activists fighting sexual violence who received the Nobel Peace Prize
Buzzing Now
Advertisement