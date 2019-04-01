Toggle Menu
Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his Los Angeles store: Reporthttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/music/nipsey-hussle-shot-dead-5652112/

Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his Los Angeles store: Report

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle was 33. (Photo: Nipsey Hussle/Twitter)

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in south Los Angeles on Sunday, media reports said.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to the newspaper, Hussle, 33, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a shooting was reported about 3:20 p.m. PDT in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, and that three victims were transported to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.

“We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 I haven’t jumped at every offer that has come to me: Gulshan Devaiah
2 Amol Parashar: A part of our hearts is attached to Tripling
3 Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan arrive in Indore for Dabangg 3 shoot