Nicki Minaj’s Madame Tussauds wax figure unveiled

Rapper Nicki Minaj received her first wax figure at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Las Vegas on the first anniversary of her “Anaconda” music video.

The 32-year-old raptress’ wax unveiling featured four dancers around the statue to recreate the Vevo record-breaking music video, reported Ace Showbiz.

The statue portrays Minaj on all fours with her booty in the air. The figure also wears the same outfit from the video, including golden chain top and black lowers.

It also has tattoo on its left arm just like Minaj does. The raptress who was excited about the wax figure took to Instagram to post some snaps and videos of the big unveiling.

She also posted a video of the unveiling of the statue. “They had the dancers ready and everything,” read the caption. She called the statue and all the dancers “so iconic.”

Though Minaj posted multiple snaps and videos of the wax figure, she wasn’t present at the ceremony. “I love it and I can’t wait to see it,” she said of her wax figure.

