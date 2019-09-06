Nicki Minaj tweets she’s retiring to ‘have family’

Is Nicki Minaj really hanging up the mic?

The chart-topping rapper announced Thursday on Twitter that she “decided to retire & have my family.” Her announcement comes as a surprise after she recently made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer.”

In the tweet, Minaj she took a jab at her critics and asked her fans to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me.”

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

In July, Minaj announced she was pulling out a show in Saudi Arabia to show support women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She also cancelled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year.

Last year, Minaj released her fourth studio album Megatron.

A representative for Minaj didn’t immediately reply to messages.