Tuesday, July 21, 2020
COVID19

Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Monday to announce her pregnancy. The rapper posted photos of herself flaunting her baby bump.

By: AP | New York | Updated: July 21, 2020 8:30:56 am
nicki minaj pregnant photos Nicki Minaj announces she is pregnant with first child. (Photo: Nicki Minaj/Instagram)

Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: “#Preggers.”

She also wrote on another post, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

View this post on Instagram

#Preggers 💛

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

View this post on Instagram

And finally, the Virgin Mary by #DavidLaChapelle 🙏

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki Minaj married Kenneth Petty last year. They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.

Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice. Her remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So” helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100, despite releasing multiple hits throughout her career. She also reached the top spot with “Trollz,” her collaboration with 6ix9ine.

