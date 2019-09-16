Nick Jonas turns 27: The American pop star’s best solo songs

Aside from being one-third of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas has also had a successful solo career. While the Jonas Brothers have reunited, Nick’s stint as a solo artiste cannot be overlooked. Here are the best of his solo catalogue so far.

1. Jealous

The second single from Nick’s eponymous 2014 album is perhaps his biggest so far. The synth-heavy pop number was a chart-topping success and saw massive popularity all over the world. It stands as a high point in his solo career.

2. Chains

“Chains” was the song that introduced the world to Nick Jonas’ more mature side. All the music he had made prior was either as a part of the Jonas Brothers or when he was much younger. This R&B style song, however, was a marked departure and showcased the range of his musicality.

3. Close ft. Tove Lo

If there was ever a song which put Nick’s vocal abilities on display, it is “Close”. The song was a single from his third album, Last Year Was Complicated and was released in March 2016. It features minimal instrumentation except on the chorus, ensuring that the focus stays on the singers’ voices.

4. Levels

“Levels” was a single from Nick Jonas X2, the reissue of Nick’s second album. It didn’t appear in the original tracklist but fits the album’s sound incredibly well. The use of synthesizers, soaring vocals, and wobbly bass made it perfect for dancefloors just as much as listening to by oneself.

5. Under You

“Under You” is one of Nick Jonas’ more turbulent numbers. The song is about not being able to get someone out of your mind and dealing with the emotions that come with it. Rather than being morose or drab-sounding though, Nick’s song uses an upbeat groove to deliver his feelings.