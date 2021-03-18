Nick Jonas sings of an undying, holy love in new music video, This Is Heaven. Watch

Nick Jonas on Thursday debuted his latest single from newly launched album Spaceman, called “This Is Heaven.” The music video starts off where the “Spaceman” song ended. Nick writes onto the typewriter the last few scenes of “Spaceman” before launching into “This Is Heaven.”

The song, said to be one of Nick’s personal favourites from the album, is peppy and has good lyrics which continue the vibe of the “Spaceman” thematically. Like “Spaceman” the song, “This Is Heaven” is about love, but here too, Nick is isolated as he sings of an undying bond with his beloved.

What is unusual is that despite all the feelings of togetherness the track evokes, Nick is still alone and kind of stranded in the video as he wades through forests and roams about in his room reminiscing, singing of how his love is a hymn, a prayer to the heavens.

“This song means so much to me. And this album…it is kind of the centrepoint of the thing that propels us into commitment. And honestly, just one of my favourites. I know you are not supposed to pick a favourite, it’s like picking your favourite kid. The whole idea behind ‘This Is Heaven’ was continuing the ‘Spaceman’ theme, but giving it a different environment. And it kind of talks about what happens when you happen to escape in whatever way that is right for you. For some people it is a good book, video games, a nice meal at the end of the day. This is about that ‘escapism’ feeling,” Nick had said of the song ahead of its release in an Instagram video.

Another happy news for those don’t know is that the Spaceman album also features a single from the Jonas Brothers called “Selfish.”