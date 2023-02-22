Nick Jonas says Priyanka Chopra is a better ‘music critic’ than him: ‘Good sense of what will work’

The Jonas Brothers are gearing up to release their new album called The Album. And ahead of playing their first song from the upcoming album in Las Vegas, Nick shared that all the brothers share their music with their better halves. Nick is married to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas is the husband of actor Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas is married to Danielle Jonas. The ‘Jonas Sisters’ appeared in the music video for “Sucker”.

Talking to E News, Nick said, “I think all of us definitely share our music with our other halves. They’re all better music critics than we are, especially for our own stuff, and have a good sense of what will work.”

Nick mentioned that on their previous album Happiness Begins, their wives were the first ones to point out that “Sucker” would turn out to be the biggest hit, and so it did.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are all “girl-dads” and Nick mentioned that the upcoming album has a lullaby-like song for their little ones. Titled Little Bird, Nick said that “it’s appropriate there’s a song about protecting and loving that little bird” because they all have daughters.

The Jonas Brothers recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.