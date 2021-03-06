Nick Jonas says missing the ‘love of my life’ Priyanka Chopra inspired the theme of Spaceman

Ahead of the release of his solo album, Nick Jonas has opened up about how missing the ‘love of his life’, his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra, inspired his upcoming album, Spaceman. Priyanka has been shooting in Europe while Nick has been home in the US for a few months now.

In an interaction with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Nick said, “I sort of started writing this record back in July (2020). My wife was over in Germany finishing up this little movie called The Matrix. And I was like, ‘You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.”

.@NickJonas shares the @nbcsnl tradition that helped calm his nerves before hosting the show last week. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/swXM1J0oLS — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 3, 2021

The pop singer then revealed that after missing Priyanka for so long, the moment they finally reconnected, inspired him to come up with the theme of the album which is based on “hopefulness for the future and seeing a brighter day ahead.”

Nick has always candidly expressed his love for Priyanka; While promoting Spaceman earlier this week, in an interview with Apple Music, Nick had said that Spaceman is like “love letters” to his wife, because, “when I can’t articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I am grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that is most important for me.”

Spaceman is set to release on March 12. Nick recently dropped the album’s second single ‘This Is Heaven’, an upbeat track on Apple Music. Nick and Priyanka were last seen together in Sucker, a single by Jonas Brothers in 2020.