Nick Jonas reveals travelling with his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti has been ‘pretty funny’: ‘Just the amount of stuff you need’

American singing sensation Nick Jonas recently confessed that travelling with his and actor Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas has been ‘pretty funny.’ The artiste, who has to go on regular tours owing to his profession, while speaking with Travel and Leisure said, “I mean, travel is definitely different now. I think part of that is, you know, just the amount of stuff you need. It’s pretty funny. But also the wonder of looking for places you’ve been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes, right? It’s really special. It has been a pretty amazing experience for us.”

In the same chat, Nick revealed that he is now looking forward to attending a wedding in one of his favourite cities, Dublin, with his close friends and family members. After barely knowing each other for a year, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in late 2018. They welcomed a daughter this year in January, and named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, derived from Malti’s grandparents’ names.

Malti had been welcomed home after spending 100 days in Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit. On this Mother’s Day, the actor had shared a post on her social media which read, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the roller coaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️.”

On the work front, Nick Jonas was last seen in the 2021 release Chaos Walking, which also featured Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in pivotal roles.