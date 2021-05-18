scorecardresearch
Nick Jonas reveals details about his injury: I have a cracked rib from a spill on a bike

Nick Jonas revealed details about his injury during the shooting of reality show The Voice on Monday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2021 9:02:09 am
nick jonas injury detailsNick Jonas said he was feeling okay. (Photo: Instgram/nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra’s husband and American star Nick Jonas has opened up about his recent accident. Nick revealed details about his injury during the shooting of reality show The Voice on Monday.

During the filming of The Voice, host Carson Daly asked Nick if he was feeling fine. The singer replied, “I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright. [I have] a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises.”

Nick further jokingly requested co-judge Blake Shelton to not make him laugh a lot as that would hurt him. “I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don’t make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh,” the singer said.

TMZ earlier reported that Nick Jonas had badly injured himself during the shooting of his new show on Saturday and had to be rushed to the hospital. As the nature of his injury wasn’t known then, it left his fans across the globe worried.

