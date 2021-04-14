Nick Jonas on wife Priyanka Chopra: ‘Not shy of admitting she’s the source of my inspiration when writing, fortunate to have her as muse’

In a recent interview with L’Officiel, American singing sensation Nick Jonas got chatting about his new album Spaceman and his superstar wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Speaking of the times when they were ‘locked down’ for the first time together in the US, Nick said that the place they were living in was kind of full with Priyanka’s relatives and his friends who were staying with them, so the couple would make a point to plan a date night time and again.

Stating that the duo would order in food and eat it wearing their best celebratory clothes, Nick said, “I steamed a shirt… and Priyanka wore a saree. It wasn’t very exciting. But those moments amidst all this craziness, to prioritize two individuals, is important.”

Nick also spoke about how his wife and artiste Priyanka Chopra Jonas has inspired his newly released album.

“I’m not shy about admitting that’s the source of a lot, if not all of my inspiration when I’m writing. I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it’s omnipresent for me,” said a confident Nick Jonas.

Adding that the pair ‘collects’ and make memories together for the times they would have to be apart, Nick Jonas told the aforementioned site, “We’re together as much as we can be to bank as much time for those moments when we know that we inevitably have to be apart.”

While Nick Jonas has been promoting his album Spaceman, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had been shooting the Amazon Prime Series Citadel along with completing her promotional duties for the memoir Unfinished. The actor has the romantic drama Text For You and The Matrix 4 to look forward to.