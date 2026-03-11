Nick Jonas mourns death of ‘sister’ Maya Kibbel after battle with Wilson’s disease

Singer Nick Jonas is mourning the death of his childhood friend and ‘sister’ Maya Kibbel, who passed away at the age of 30 after battling the rare genetic condition Wilson’s disease. The tragic news was shared by Maya’s mother on social media, revealing that she had been struggling with the illness for a long time before her sudden passing.

According to her family, Maya collapsed on March 7 and was rushed to the emergency room. Despite medical efforts, doctors could not revive her after her heart and lungs stopped functioning. Her mother said Maya had endured immense pain during her illness but fought bravely until the end.

Also read | Ajith Kumar back in Chennai after being stranded in Dubai amid Middle East crisis, watch video

Maya Kibbel’s mother took on Instagram to share a long note that read, “It is with great sorrow that I have to post this sad news. Maya had been suffering from a rare disease called Wilson’s disease. She fought hard but her body gave out. Early on 3/7, she collapsed and her heart and lungs stopped working. It was too late and she passed away in the ER. She had suffered so much that often she would cry herself to sleep due to her pain. But now she has entered into Heaven where she can be with her daddy with no more pain or tears. Those of you who knew her and can’t believe she is gone, please know she is in the best place ever! I know she is watching over all of you from up above. Thank you to all those who loved and cared for her while she was still here. As her mom of 30 years, I miss her terribly and am heartbroken. My comfort is knowing she is no longer suffering. Love and prayers to you all!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiyoko Kibbel (@coach_kibbel)

Nick’s reaction to Maya Kibbel death

The singer reacted to the heartbreaking news by posting a message of support to her family, calling her his “sister forever” and expressing that he would always be there for them. “My sister forever. Here for you always @coach_kibbel,” wrote Nick reacting to the death news of Maya Kibbel.

Longtime childhood friend of the Jonas Brothers

Maya was widely known as a longtime childhood friend of the Jonas Brothers and was considered like a sister to Nick. While Nick paid tribute to her after her passing, Jonas Brothers’ fan page too shared a note and some throwback photos.

Maya shared a close bond with Nick Jonas and his brothers, having grown up as their neighbour and longtime friend.

We are beyond sad to hear about the passing of the Jonas Brothers longtime family friend, Maya Kibbel. 💔 Sending so much love to the Jonas Family and the Kibbel family during this time 🤍 pic.twitter.com/26lMhMi06r — Jonas Tour Info (@JonasTourInfo) March 10, 2026

RIP Maya Kibbel 😢😭 pic.twitter.com/Y2TJLSPrgS — Lauren Elizabeth (@CONwoman93) March 10, 2026

What is Wilson’s disease

Wilson’s disease is a rare inherited disorder in which the body cannot properly remove excess copper. As a result, copper accumulates in organs such as the liver, brain and eyes, leading to severe and sometimes life-threatening damage. The condition often requires lifelong treatment, and in serious cases may cause liver failure or require a transplant.