Nick Jonas injured during shooting, rushed to hospital

Nick Jonas recently raised 1 million dollars along with wife Priyanka Chopra to help India during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Instagram/nickjonas)

American star and Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas was injured during the filming of his new show on Saturday, as per a report. According to TMZ, though the nature of the accident is not known, it was a major one as Nick had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The unit of the show has, however, kept the details about this upcoming project under wraps.

This isn’t the first time Nick got injured on the set. The actor-singer had in 2018 hurt his hand during a post-show workout in Mexico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made news recently for raising money to help India during the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. A couple of weeks ago, the Bollywood star announced a fundraiser in association with GiveIndia via a video message posted on her Instagram feed. Through the fundraiser Priyanka and Nick have managed to raise 1 million dollars. The couple took to their respective social media platforms to announce the same few days back.

Calling Priyanka, his “source of inspiration” for his newly released album, Nick Jonas had said in an interview that he was “fortunate to have her as muse”.

“I’m not shy about admitting that’s the source of a lot, if not all of my inspiration when I’m writing. I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it’s omnipresent for me,” Nick told L’Officiel.