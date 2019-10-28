Nick Jonas reportedly groped at a concert, fans respond with anger

Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas was the target of a groping incident at a recent concert of the Happiness Begins tour. Nick was performing alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin at a concert in Los Angeles when a woman in the crowd reportedly groped him while he was on stage.

A Twitter account called Nick Jonas Fan posted the video showing the incident. The caption of the video read, “WTF😠🤬 this is very disrespectful!!”

WTF😠🤬 this is very disrespectful!! pic.twitter.com/he2KGmm2qS — Nick Jonas FAN 🍭🆒 (@NickJDaily) October 22, 2019

Fans of the musician took to social media to condemn the incident and express their anger. One user wrote on Twitter, “Omg I was at this concert but I was wayyyyy back but omg this is so weird and uncomfortable to watch! Mad props to Nick for continuing with the song despite that awkwardness and finally turning around like that’s not what I imagined my first encounter to be like.”

Another wrote, “She’s gonna make them not wanna perform. No matter who it is you need to show the proper respect. If you don’t want it done to you don’t do it to others.”

Yet another fan tweeted, “Actions like this is never acceptable, not to anyone. What did she think would happen, he would turn around and say thank you for violating me! Oh, “wait for me, my wife is home, but we can hang after this!” If men shouldn’t do it, you can’t either!”

Nick is yet to react to the incident. He recently shared photos with Priyanka Chopra from their recent Diwali festivities.