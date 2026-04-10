Nick Jonas called King to collab on ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan is a huge fan of the singer

Farah Khan visited the home of singer-songwriter King in her latest vlog, and in the episode, Farah revealed that it was actually superstar Shah Rukh Khan who first introduced her to King’s music. King also revealed how his collaboration for “Maan Meri Jaan” with Nick Jonas materialised and shared that the request for a collaboration actually came from Nick’s side.

Nick Jonas wanted to collab with King

Farah shared in the vlog, “The first time I was introduced to King’s music was via Shah Rukh Khan because SRK used to love your music. He needed something for Jawan.” She added, “I heard your music for the first time in Shah Rukh’s vanity van. From that time, I was completely hooked on your music.”