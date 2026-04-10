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Nick Jonas called King to collab on ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, Farah Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan is a huge fan of the singer
Farah Khan recalled that Shah Rukh Khan used to love King's music and was the one who introduced her to his music.
Farah Khan visited the home of singer-songwriter King in her latest vlog, and in the episode, Farah revealed that it was actually superstar Shah Rukh Khan who first introduced her to King’s music. King also revealed how his collaboration for “Maan Meri Jaan” with Nick Jonas materialised and shared that the request for a collaboration actually came from Nick’s side.
Nick Jonas wanted to collab with King
Farah shared in the vlog, “The first time I was introduced to King’s music was via Shah Rukh Khan because SRK used to love your music. He needed something for Jawan.” She added, “I heard your music for the first time in Shah Rukh’s vanity van. From that time, I was completely hooked on your music.”
Farah then asked him about his “Maan Meri Jaan” collaboration with Nick Jonas, and King shared, “I had always been a fan of Nick Jonas. So I would wonder while talking to my friends, what a collab would feel like because I don’t even know how to speak English.” He shared that after he released his own version, he got a call from Jay Mehta, MD, Warner Music. “He knew that I was a fan of Nick Jonas. He called me and told me that Nick wants to do a track with you,” he shared.
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Shah Rukh Khan apologised to King with folded hands
In an earlier conversation with India Folk Project, King shared that when he first spoke to Nick, he also got a chance to speak with Priyanka Chopra. “I was having breakfast and I got a text from him for a Facetime call. He immediately called me. I spoke to him a little bit and then he handed over the phone to Priyanka also,” he said.
In the same chat, King had said that he spoke to SRK over a video call and “couldn’t sleep for two days just out of excitement.” He added, “The first thing he did was, he folded his hands and said, ‘King, I am so sorry I’m late.’ I was sitting on the sofa and I sat on the floor. I folded my hands and I said, ‘Sir, please don’t do this.’”
About King
Singer-songwriter King first rose to fame as a finalist on MTV Hustle. He is best known for his songs “Maan Meri Jaan”, “Pablo”, among others.