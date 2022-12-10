scorecardresearch
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys denies underage rape allegations from autistic fan

The plaintiff held a press conference where she slammed Nick Carter for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was just 17 years old.

Nick Carter's attorney said that the rape claims are entirely untrue.
American singer and Backstreet Boys band member Nick Carter has denied the claims that back in 2001 he allegedly raped a fan when she was underage.

In a statement obtained by Page Six, an American entertainment news outlet, Nick’s attorney Michael Holtz said, “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue.”

 

Holtz added that for several years now, the plaintiff “has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize”.

On Friday, the plaintiff held a press conference where she slammed Nick for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was just 17 years old. With tears in her eyes, she alleged, “Even though I’m autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me… After he raped me, I remember him calling me a ‘re—ed bitch’ and grabbing me and leaving bruises on my arm.”

Along with three other unnamed plaintiffs, she also filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging that Carter had sexually abused them. According to a copy of the complaint obtained by Page Six, he allegedly lured the plaintiff into his tour bus after a concert and offered her a red-coloured drink, which she now believes was a mix of alcohol and cranberry juice.

Carter then allegedly took his young fan to a bed on the tour bus, where he allegedly continued to sexually assault her, as per Page Six.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 12:02:22 pm
