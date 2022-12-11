scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter gives first stage performance following rape allegations

Nick Carter performed in New York city after he was recently accused of rape by an autistic person.

nick carterNick Carter gave a performance in New York. (Photo: Nick Carter/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Backstreet Boys band member Nick Carter recently performed on stage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in New York City for the first time since being sued for rape by an autistic individual.

According to Page Six, an American entertainment news outlet, Carter performed at the annual holiday concert in Madison Square Garden on Friday night alongside his fellow bandmates, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Carter (@nickcarter)

In footage from the show, Carter was seen dressed in all-white. The singer appeared cheerful as he and his group covered Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ and sang their 1997 hit ‘Everybody’, as per the outlet. Recently, a 39-year-old woman held a press conference with her attorney and claimed Carter raped her when she was underage.

Also read |Quentin Tarantino on Brad Pitt’s ‘buongiorno’ bit in Inglourious Basterds, how he’d written it for himself: ‘It just killed’

Amid tears, the woman alleged, “The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me. Even though I’m autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me.”

These allegations were slammed and denied by Carter via his attorney, Michael Holtz, in a statement obtained by Page Six. “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” the lawyer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider

Carter was also seen holding his head up high as he smiled and waved to fans in New York on Thursday, hours after the rape allegations were first disclosed. However, despite Carter’s denial and his fans’ backing, ABC pulled the plug on the Backstreet Boys’ upcoming holiday special, ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 03:42:41 pm
Next Story

Jess Jonassen ruled out of India tour with hamstring injury

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close