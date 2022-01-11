Nia Sharma describes Phoonk Le as an ‘item song’, is put on the spot when asked if it objectifies women

Actor Nia Sharma attempted to answer a question about the objectification of women in ‘item songs’ while promoting one in ‘that space’. Nia has appeared in Phoonk Le, a music video in which she said she danced with ‘a 100 men’ wearing ‘skimpy clothes’. The dance sequence in the video is set outside a liquor store, with Nia dancing around dozens of inebriated men of all ages.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Nia admitted that it would be a bit disingenuous of her to say that songs such as this objectify women, especially after repeatedly describing Phoonk Le as an ‘item song‘. She was asked if the term itself is disrespectful.

She said, “It is controversial. It is contrasting for me to be doing something like that and then talking about objectification of women in songs. But, if you look at it in another way, this is an entertainment industry. This is what we churn out. If item songs were so bad, then Chaiyya Chaiyya wouldn’t have been made, Munni Badnaam Hui wouldn’t have been made, Sheila Ki Jawani wouldn’t have been made… I just looked at the discipline and effort behind these songs and not women being objectified.”

She said that she worked very hard on the song, and was wrought with self-doubt before she shot for it. Thankfully, she was made to feel comfortable on set. “I know the kind of dance I have done around men, and I was very sceptical of doing it with 100 men in a song. I shot all night with them, but not for single second was there any bad behaviour. They were so helpful, they were so respectful. After every cut they would turn around because my clothes were so skimpy. Nobody was staring at me or looking at me,” she added.

Phoonk Le, which was released on January 10, is composed by Rangon and performed by Nikhita Gandhi.