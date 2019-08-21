NH7 Weekender line-up: A little something for every music-lover

The Bacardi NH7 Weekender music festival is celebrating ten years of its successful run this winter. This year’s line-up of artists for the festival’s Pune edition was announced on Tuesday. It is expansive, and like always, spans multiple genres.

Advertising

For fans of Hip-Hop, Atlanta-based record label Dreamville is shipping over EarthGang and Cozz for a showcase. In addition to this, homegrown acts such as the Gully Gang Showcase, Enkore, and Brodha V will be performing.

On the heavy metal side, Swedish progressive metal band Opeth are set to grace Indian shores once again. Other acts like Bhayanak Maut, Devoid, and London-based Grime/Punk act PENGSHUi will be performing as well.

We heard you, we heard you. Mahalakshmi Lawns will turn into Blackwater Park this year, because @OfficialOpeth will take the stage in Pune. #Lineup2019 #BacardiNH7 Get tickets here: https://t.co/Em8OlSqwBn pic.twitter.com/4U64wqfHRG — Bacardi NH7 Weekender (@NH7) August 20, 2019

Those who prefer something a little lighter will not be disappointed either as the Irish band Kodaline will also be gracing the stage. Aarifah Rebello, Ditty, and Shorthand among others should lay down some strong grooves.

For attendees with a more electronic persuasion, acts like Nick Murphy FKA Chet Faker, Sandunes, Lifafa, CHRMS, and Okedo should get you going.

Advertising

One of the strongest qualities of the Weekender in the past decade has been the diversity it offers festival-goers in terms of musical genres. This time, attendees can expect music with a Sufi touch from the Wadali brothers, jazzy Afrobeat from Kokoroko, and blues from Submarine in Space in addition to Hip-Hop, metal, and other genres.

It’s not all just about music though, as over the past couple of editions, comedy has become an integral part of the Weekender. This edition will see comics such as Biswa Kalyan Rath, Neeti Palta, Sejal Bhat, Kanan Gill, and Sumukhi Suresh take the stage.

The three-day festival will feature over 80 acts and take place from November 29-December 1.