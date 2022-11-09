Newlywed Palak Muchhal expresses gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for his letter to her and husband Mithoon: ‘Privilege to get your blessings’

Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon tied the knot on November 6. The two have been receiving love and good wishes from their friends and peers from the film industry. On Tuesday, the newly married couple received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wished them a happy married life.

Responding to the PM’s letter, which was addressed to her parents, Palak took to social media and wrote, “Respected Modi ji, your letter in the form of blessings has touched our hearts. We express our gratitude towards you for this respect and love. It is our privilege to get your blessings on the auspicious occasion of our marriage. 🙏🏻.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3)

The PM’s letter read, “As Palak and Mithoon embark upon a voyage of trust and togetherness of lifetime, heartiest congratulations and best wishes to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding.” He added, “May the two of you enhance love and affection for each other every single day, may you live for a hundred years and spell progress for the family and the clan.”

“Being there for each other at all times, helping each other fulfil dream and aspirations, shouldering responsibilities affectionately, may the bride and the groom to be ideal companions in the journey of life. Wedding ceremony is a special occasion for both families, for there cannot be a more fulfilling moment for parents. It marks the beginning of a new phase of life, a moment that unites not just two individuals, but two families for a lifetime. May the relationships evolve into abiding and harmonious ones with the passage of time,” PM Modi continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3)

He concluded the letter by writing, “Greetings and best wishes to both the families for the wedding festivities. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me for the wedding reception. I once again extend my greeting and best wishes for the momentous occasion. With infinite blessings to Palak and Mithoon. Warm regards. Narendra Modi.”

Palak, who has sung songs for films such as Aashiqui 2, Baahubali: the Beginning, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Shershaah, is also known for raising money for the needy with her singing. Mithoon Sharma, on the other hand, made his debut in 2013 with Aashiqui 2. He recently composed music for films such as Kabir Singh, Radhe Shyam, JugJugg Jeeyo, and Shamshera.