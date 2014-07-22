Never met grandpa, but proud to be his grandson: Neil on Mukesh

On Mukesh’s 91st birth anniversary on Tuesday, Neil shared how proud he is of the “Jeena yahan marna yahan” singer. “Never met him in my life. My Grandmother told me so much about him and bridged the gap. So proud to be born his Grandson so proud to be MUKESH,” the “Johnny Gaddaar” actor tweeted.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says he didn’t get a chance to meet his grandfather, legendary singer Mukesh, but is proud to be his grandson.

On Mukesh’s 91st birth anniversary on Tuesday, Neil shared how proud he is of the “Jeena yahan marna yahan” singer. “Never met him in my life. My Grandmother told me so much about him and bridged the gap. So proud to be born his Grandson so proud to be MUKESH,” the “Johnny Gaddaar” actor tweeted.

He also explained why he uses the first name of his father and grandfather. “As a son it is his duty that his father be remembered, hence my fathers name NITIN MUKESH. As my father’s son, it is my duty that my father and his father are always remembered hence My name. NEIL NITIN MUKESH. #Happybirthdaymukesh,” Neil tweeted.

Mukesh, known for hits like ‘Main pal do pal ka shayar’, ‘Mera joota hai Japani’ and ‘Maine tere liye’, died on August 27, 1976.

