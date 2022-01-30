After Neil Young, Joni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation

Updated: January 30, 2022 10:02:02 am
Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has announced that she will remove her music from Spotify, following the lead of Neil Young in protesting the popular streaming service giving voice to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.
Mitchell acted in the aftermath of Wednesday’s announcement by Spotify and Young that the platform would remove his music following the singer-songwriter’s objection to his songs playing on the same service that offers a podcast by prominent vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan.
Rogan is the host of the top-rated podcast on Spotify.
Rogan, who began his career as a stand-up comedian, has long stirred controversy with his views on the pandemic, government mandates and COVID-19 vaccines. Rogan has questioned the need for these vaccines on his show and said he used ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug that has no proven benefit against COVID-19.
