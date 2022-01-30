After Neil Young, Joni Mitchell removes music from Spotify over vaccine misinformation

“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify,” Mitchell said in statement published on her website. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”Young earlier in the week posted a letter on his website addressed to his manager and his record label demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music, writing, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.” The letter was later deleted from the site.

