Neha Kakkar’s Raksha Bandhan celebration video wins over the internet

Singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar on Monday took to Instagram to give a glimpse of their Raksha Bandhan celebration. The fun video shared by the brother-sister duo is already winning hearts on the internet.

In the video, Neha is seen doing a fun dance before tying the rakhi to Tony. As Tony demands sweets, Neha asks for her gift. Tony soon takes out a cheque, and apes his sister’s dance, leaving everyone around them laughing.

“Your Favourite moment of this video ?? Ye Pagli boht pyaari hai @nehakakkar ♥️💯,” wrote Tony along with the video. Neha too shared the same video and captioned it, “Bhai Behen ka Bond! 🥳😝. When he sent me 1 rupee through WhatsApp, I was like Yeh Tum hi rakh lo 🙄 But ab When I received this loaded check, bus ab meri Rakhi Safal! 😍🤣 Just kidding yaaa.. I just need your Love @tonykakkar and your money too 😝.”

Neha Kakkar shared several photos from their Rakhi celebration, which also featured sister Sonu Kakkar. She captioned the photos, “Our Rakhi Post is Incomplete without these Pictures that we take Every Year! Touchwood! Love you @tonykakkar Bhaiyu @sonukakkarofficial Didu and Family ♥️🤗😇.”

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar have collaborated on songs like “Mile Ho Tum”, “Dheeme Dheeme”, “Goa Beach”, “Kurta Pajama”, “Khuda Bhi Jab” among others.