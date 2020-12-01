scorecardresearch
Neha Kakkar wishes Rohanpreet Singh on birthday: You make life worth living

Neha Kakkar celebrated husband Rohanpreet Singh's birthday on Tuesday. The newlyweds will soon grace The Kapil Sharma Show.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | December 1, 2020 3:43:44 pm
neha kakkar with rohanpreet singhNeha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will soon grace The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Singer Neha Kakkar celebrated husband Rohanpreet Singh’s birthday on Tuesday. Sharing adorable photos on Instagram, Neha wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one because of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh, you are worth every happiness in the world! Every Every Happiness! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar.”

In response to Neha’s message, Rohanpreet wrote, “I love you the Most my Beautiful Ardhangini ji! Thank you soooooo much for all the happiness. You’re the most caring and loving wife. Life is Beautiful with you.”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will next be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. This would mark the couple’s first screen appearance after marriage.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot on October 30 in New Delhi. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

