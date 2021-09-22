Neha Kakkar turns director for Rohanpreet Singh’s Peene Lage Ho: ‘My life’s most special song’

Singer Neha Kakkar has added yet another feather to her cap. The “Saaki Saaki” singer on Wednesday revealed that she has turned director for the music video of her husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh’s upcoming single “Peene Lage Ho”. Besides Rohanpreet, the music video also features Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin.

Sharing the poster of “Peene Lage Ho”, Neha wrote, “#PeeneLageHo by Hubby @rohanpreetsingh ft. Beautiful @jasminbhasin2806. Directed by @nehakakkar. Out on 28th September on @desimusicfactory YouTube Channel!” Rohanpreet also shared the poster on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “Meri Life ka Sabse Speacial Gaana hai ye Kyonki iska DIRECTION Meri Bohot Pyaari Wife Nehu ne Kiya hai!”

While Neha Kakkar fans expressed their excitement, Jasmin Bhasin fans were also kicked about the news. “Touchwood to your success, you always rock it,” read one fan comment, while another fan mentioned, “One more hit on the way.”

Neha Kakkar is currently basking in the success of “Kanta Laga”, which also featured Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh.