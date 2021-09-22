scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Neha Kakkar turns director for Rohanpreet Singh’s Peene Lage Ho: ‘My life’s most special song’

Neha Kakkar on Wednesday shared the first look of Rohanpreet Singh’s upcoming single "Peene Lage Ho". The music video will also feature Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 22, 2021 6:45:08 pm
neha kakkar songRohanpreet Singh and Jasmin Bhasin will feature in the music video of "Peene Lage Ho". (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Singer Neha Kakkar has added yet another feather to her cap. The “Saaki Saaki” singer on Wednesday revealed that she has turned director for the music video of her husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh’s upcoming single “Peene Lage Ho”. Besides Rohanpreet, the music video also features Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin.

Sharing the poster of “Peene Lage Ho”, Neha wrote, “#PeeneLageHo by Hubby @rohanpreetsingh ft. Beautiful @jasminbhasin2806. Directed by @nehakakkar. Out on 28th September on @desimusicfactory YouTube Channel!” Rohanpreet also shared the poster on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “Meri Life ka Sabse Speacial Gaana hai ye Kyonki iska DIRECTION Meri Bohot Pyaari Wife Nehu ne Kiya hai!”

While Neha Kakkar fans expressed their excitement, Jasmin Bhasin fans were also kicked about the news. “Touchwood to your success, you always rock it,” read one fan comment, while another fan mentioned, “One more hit on the way.”

Also Read |Neha Kakkar addresses pregnancy rumours

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh)

Neha Kakkar is currently basking in the success of “Kanta Laga”, which also featured Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

