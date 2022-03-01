Neha Kakkar turns director for her music video Narazgi

Singing sensation Neha Kakkar on Tuesday dropped her latest single “Narazgi”. Besides crooning the love ballad, Neha has also helmed the music video. “Narazgi”, featuring Neha Kakkar and Akshay Oberoi, presents the tale of a young girl trying to converse with her former lover.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The video opens with Neha sitting on a stage-like setup at a party. Dressed in a red saree, the singer looks glamorous and even sings a few lines in English. This is when Akshay enters the garden with a girl in tow. Post that, we see Neha singing for him, trying to sort out their differences with her song. There are moments when she even gets emotional. While we did expect a happy ending, for a change, the lovers were not reunited in the climax.

Watch Video | Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh address pregnancy rumours in the first episode of Life Of Kakkars

While Neha Kakkar has done a splendid job as a singer, the direction is nothing to write home about. With a done and dusted subject, the performance by Neha and Akshay is also average. However, the lingering effect and the very 90s ghazal vibe will ensure the song becomes a chartbuster.

Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh showered love on her and the new song. As the singer shared a video clip of the music video on Instagram, Rohanpreet commented, “Just wow!!❤I’m in love with you and this song!!❤.” Her brother Tony Kakkar also commented, “Bliss ♥.”