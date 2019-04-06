Neha Kakkar: My hard work, talent and luck have supported me

To say that Neha Kakkar’s voice is omnipresent nowadays won’t be wrong. The singer, who has climbed up the charts in the last few years, has dozens of chartbusters to her credit right now including recent hits “Aankh Maarey”, “Morni Banke”, “Dilbar” and “Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12”.

Neha is also seen judging several television singing reality shows including Indian Idol, in which she had once participated as a contestant in 2006. While the 30-year-old continues to collaborate with her composer brother Tony Kakkar, her latest project is T-Series MixTape Season 2 presented by Amazon Prime Music, where she has performed with Guru Randhawa and Millind Gaba.

On the sidelines of MixTape, Neha sat down for an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, where she opened up about being the voice of recreated songs, getting typecast and whether being a woman in the music industry is easy.

Q. You have become popular. How does it feel getting so much love?

It definitely feels great. My journey started as a contestant on a reality show and now my voice and songs are getting so popular which feels good. My hard work, talent and luck have supported me.

Q. How difficult is it for a reality show contestant to make a name?

It is difficult for anybody, not just a reality show contestant. If I am one of the most celebrated singers, it’s because not only do I have the talent, but even luck and hard work, which matter.

Q. You are the voice of recreated songs right now. But since they are remixes, such songs don’t have a shelf life. Do you feel your voice might get lost in the crowd eventually?

People love my voice. I am the number one singer globally on YouTube. No one will reach the number one position just like that. And I don’t only have recreated songs. In fact in my kitty, I have the most liked Indian song ever on YouTube – “Mile Ho Tum Humko”, which is an original song created by my brother Tony Kakkar. Then, last year I sang “Oh Humsafar” which is an original and so is “Nikle Current” which was my single.

Q. But don’t you ever fear getting typecast in remixes or singing only peppy numbers?

Not at all! In fact, my most loved song is a slow romantic song.

Q. You were a part of MixTape season one. What brings you back to its season two?

People are loving MixTape. Now I can say there is another platform, where one can listen to my songs. In fact, when we travel abroad, we can hear the songs on the radio stations there. That’s how much MixTape has grown and is being appreciated. Additionally, this platform allows us to present our own songs in a different way which is liked by everyone.

This time around, I am a part of 2 episodes. First one is with singer Milind Gaba on songs “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” and “Yaar Mod Do”. It’s a sad song and those who like their friends and remember them fondly will love this song. The second episode is with singer Guru Randhawa on “Ishare Tere”, “Tere Te” and “Dilbar”. I am quite excited for these tracks as both have me singing in different genres.

Q. Is being a woman in the music industry, difficult or easy?

It is difficult everywhere. It’s not just restricted to the film industry. So you have to be strong, which I am.