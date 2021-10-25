scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
Neha Kakkar shares ‘surreal’ photos from first wedding anniversary celebration

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a scenic location.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 25, 2021 8:01:26 pm
neha kakkar and rohanpreet singhNeha Kakkar shared pictures on social media. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Singer Neha Kakkar on Monday shared a lovely glimpse of her first wedding anniversary celebration on Instagram.

The beautiful pictures featured Neha along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh, where they were seen sharing some romantic moments in what seemed like a boathouse.

Neha Kakkar also thanked her loved ones and fans for their support and heartwarming wishes.

She captioned the photos, “And Thats how Our 1st Anniversary Celebration looked like!! Surreal right? Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls and all the love made us really happy…Much love, #NehuPreet ♥️.”

Neha Kakkar’s brother and musician Tony Kakkar wrote in the comments section, “Nazar na lage kisi ki. The most beautiful couple ever ♥️♥️.” Sibling Sonu Kakkar also commented, “How beautiful my cuties.” Neha’s colleague and Indian Idol co-judge Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Happy Anniversary @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh. May love surround you both, always!”

