Neha Kakkar shares ‘surreal’ photos from first wedding anniversary celebration

Singer Neha Kakkar on Monday shared a lovely glimpse of her first wedding anniversary celebration on Instagram.

The beautiful pictures featured Neha along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh, where they were seen sharing some romantic moments in what seemed like a boathouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Neha Kakkar also thanked her loved ones and fans for their support and heartwarming wishes.

She captioned the photos, “And Thats how Our 1st Anniversary Celebration looked like!! Surreal right? Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls and all the love made us really happy…Much love, #NehuPreet ♥️.”

Neha Kakkar’s brother and musician Tony Kakkar wrote in the comments section, “Nazar na lage kisi ki. The most beautiful couple ever ♥️♥️.” Sibling Sonu Kakkar also commented, “How beautiful my cuties.” Neha’s colleague and Indian Idol co-judge Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Happy Anniversary @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh. May love surround you both, always!”