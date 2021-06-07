Neha Kakkar shares glimpses of her birthday celebration: ‘Rohanpreet brought me every single thing I was craving for’

Neha Kakkar celebrated her 33rd birthday with husband Rohanpreet Singh. The singer took to Instagram to share glimpses of the surprise bash organised by Rohanpreet. Talking about celebrating her first birthday after getting married, Neha shared how Rohanpreet made her birthday very special.

“My first Birthday after getting Married to My Prince Charming @rohanpreetsingh. I can’t tell you all whaaaaat he’s given to me. Rohu ne Mujhe LIFE di hai.. Life.. Zindagi. It was Indeed My Besttttest Birthday EVER! Thank you almighty God,” she wrote, adding that Rohanpreet “brought me every single thing I was craving for!”

“Even after knowing the fact that stores aren’t open, deliveries are difficult, what not.. Still he managed to get me all this.. Upar se itneeee zyada Pyar ke sath Gifts diye hain mujhe 🎁😍 Rohu baby I LOVE YOU!” she mentioned. In the photos, we see a happy Neha opening her gifts with excitement. Rohanpreet also made sure to invite Neha’s family to the birthday bash. In several photos, Neha is seen posing with her brother Tony Kakkar, her parents and other family members.

Neha Kakkar turned 33 on Sunday. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram) Neha Kakkar turned 33 on Sunday. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Rohanpreet threw a surprise bash for Neha Kakkar on her birthday. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram) Rohanpreet threw a surprise bash for Neha Kakkar on her birthday. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Neha Kakkar thanked her fans for the birthday wishes. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram) Neha Kakkar thanked her fans for the birthday wishes. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

She also thanked her fans for the wishes and adorable birthday posts. “My Friends, My Family, My Well-wishers and Specially My Everything MY #NeHearts, Just wanted to let you all know that it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to leave a Comment on Everyone’s post and I don’t let my team reply on my behalf because that would be cheating. Also people who tried calling, I had switched my Phone Off since everybody was calling phone 📞😅 But You Must know that I’ve been seeing all My Birthday Posts, Messages and I have No words how much love you all shower on Me. Thank you bahut chota word hai aapke Pyar Ke liye. But since that’s the only word to express our Gratitude, I Must Thank Each one of YOU,” she concluded.

Earlier in the day, Rohanpreet shared a post expressing his love for Neha. Along with a photo, he wrote, “Your First Birthday with Me.. I wish I could give you much more.. 🥰 Anyway.. Happiest Birthday My Life!! My Queen”

Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar tied the knot in October 2020.