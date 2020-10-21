Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh’s Nehu Da Vyah is all things cute

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh in a still from Nehu Da Vyah.

The new single of singer Neha Kakkar titled “Nehu Da Vyah” is out. The music video of the song, written and composed by Neha, also features her along with fiance Rohanpreet Singh.

The video has Neha dreaming about Rohanpreet. It has some adorable moments between the couple. The song, like any Punjabi romantic number, has comforting music combined with beautiful lyrics. While the song is decent, its video doesn’t do justice to it. It seems both Neha and Rohanpreet had a tough time in front of the camera.

Ahead of the song’s release, Neha Kakkar released a clip from her Roka ceremony for her fans. In the video, both Neha and Rohanpreet were seen entering the venue hand in hand, dressed in their traditional outfits. She captioned it, “Here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! ♥️💃🏻😇 I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family 😍🙌🏼 Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad 🥰 Thank youu for throwing the best event 😍🙌.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd