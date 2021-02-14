Neha Kakkar gets best Valentine’s Day gift from husband Rohanpreet as he gets ‘Nehu’s Man’ tattooed on his arm

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar received the “best gift ever” on Valentine’s Day from husband Rohanpreet Singh. On Sunday, the singer took to Instagram to share that Rohanpreet Singh has got a tattoo of her name on his forearm. Flaunting the tattoo, which reads ‘Nehu’s Man,’ Rohanpreet wrote that he feels proud to see Neha’s name on his forearm.

“Hey My Love Happy Valentine’s Day!! A Very Small Gift for You and I wanna tell you that I Feel So Proud When I see Your Name on my Arm now. Also, you know am Confused now coz you said this tattoo is a gift for You but I feel this is for Me coz getting Your Name Inked on My body is the biggest gift for me babu and I can Proudly say now that I’m #NehusMan. I Love You My Queen!” he wrote.

An emotional Neha Kakkar replied, “I love you the most in the whole wide world.”

Later, on her Instagram account, Neha expressed her feelings about Rohanpreet getting a tattoo of her name.

She wrote, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu 🥰 @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October 2020. They have also worked together in two singles – “Khayaal Rakhya Kar” and “Nehu Da Vyaah”. The two will also grace Indian Idol season 12’s Valentine’s Day special episode, which will air on February 14 on Sony TV.