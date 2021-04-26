Neha Kakkar shares view from her Mumbai home, says trying to ‘stay positive’ during lockdown. Watch

Neha Kakkar said lockdown gave her the opportunity to enjoy sunset view from her Mumbai house with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Singer Neha Kakkar said she is trying to ‘stay positive’ as she spends lockdown time with husband Rohanpreet Singh. On Sunday, she gave a glimpse of her day via an Instagram video in which she, along with Rohanpreet, was seen enjoying the sunset view from her Mumbai apartment. Neha titled the video as “Staying Home ♥️” and expressed that while she and her family are following safety guidelines against Covid-19 seriously, they are also making sure to stay positive and find happiness in everything they do.

“Must say I have been feeling low about whatever is happening around all of us because of COVID 19. My husband, my family and I myself have been trying our best and making sure that we all take things seriously but also think positive and find happiness in everything. So today in the evening when we opened our windows, I realised we hardly get to see this beautiful view of our own house coz we are either either traveling or out for work. At least now, in lockdown, we can make a full use of our beautiful huose here in Mumbai!” Neha concluded by sending, “Loads and Loads of Positivity, Love and Praying for Everyone.”

In the video, Neha is also seen posing against the backdrop of sunset while Rohanpreet tried to capture the best moment for the singer.

The post came a day after the couple celebrated 6 months of being together. On Friday, Neha posted photos with Rohanpreet and wrote that he wins her hear every single day. Tagging him as the ‘best husband’ Neha wrote, “He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. 🥰🥰 @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!”

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October, 2020.