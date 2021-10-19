scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh share adorable kiss as they start countdown before first wedding anniversary. Watch

Days before celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh shared an adorable video on Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 19, 2021 9:46:57 pm
neha kakkarNeha Kakkar and Rohanpreet SIngh will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on October 24. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Days before her first wedding anniversary, singer Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to kickstart the celebrations with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Neha shared a video where the couple is cutting a cake to start off their special week.

She shared in the caption, “5 days to go for Our First Anniversary!!!! 🎂 Thank YOU @rohanpreetsingh you complete me 🤴🏻🥺♥️🙌🏼 P.S. We say 25 years coz we believe in Law of Attraction 🙏🏼 And Thank You My #NeHearts and Our Wellwishers for all the love and blessings 🤗🙏🏼 #NehuPreet.”

In the video, Neha and Rohanpreet say that they will be celebrating this as their “25th anniversary” as Rohanpreet is 25 years old. Rohanpreet wrote in the comments section, “I love YOU!!!!!!!!!!!! 🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Neha’s brother, singer Tony Kakkar also wished the couple in the comments section as he wrote, “You both the cutest ♥️ Many congratulations.. 4 days to go 🕺🏻.”

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony attended by friends and family in Delhi in 2020. They also hosted a reception in Chandigarh. The photos from their wedding functions went viral on social media.

Neha and Rohanpreet met during the filming of the song “Nehu Da Vyah”. At the time, Neha told indianexpress.com, “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had every come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he is the one for me.”

Neha and Rohanpreet will celebrate their first anniversary on October 24.

