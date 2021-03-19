Rohanpreet Singh’s adorable post for wife Neha Kakkar: ‘You’re my queen, my angel, my doll. You make every song sound the best’

Rohanpreet Singh is in awe of his wife, singer Neha Kakkar. For him, Neha makes “every song sound the best.”

In a heartfelt note to his star wife, Rohanpreet lauded Neha’s efforts. His appreciation came on a post shared by Neha on Instagram, where she expressed gratitude towards the team of her latest single “Marjaneya” which is currently trending at number one on YouTube.

“Marjaneya” released on Thursday. It features Bigg Boss 14 stars and real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, while Neha has crooned the number.

On Friday, Neha shared several behind-the-scenes clicks with the production members of the song. Her caption read, “We’re still Trending No.1 on YouTube and Getting the Best Response for #Marjaneya. Posting the pictures of the People responsible behind the success of this song/video.”

One of her collages included candid pictures with Rohanpreet that seem from the time when he visited the singer on the sets. In his adorable reply, the doting husband wrote, “Sabse bada Thanks to You Our Doll, Our Pari!!!! You make every song sound the best and every video look the best. Aise hi nahin bulaate Queen sab aapko.”

In a separate post on his personal Instagram handle, Rohanpreet shared another set of pictures with Neha. His long note read, “Main Suneya c kise ton ki Pariyan hundiya per Yakeen ja ni hunda c.. Sochda rehnda c ki eh Sach hai ya Jhooth, fer Ik Din Rabb nu Mere te Bohot Zyada Pyaar Aya Taan Rabb ne Ik Sachi Muchi di PARI Meri Jholi Paa Diti nd Her Name is The Neha Kakkar!!! You are My Queen My Angel, My Doll. Tera Sab ton Vadda Deewana Matlab.. MAIN Rohanpreet Singh!!! Rohu Loves You A lot Nehuuuuu!!! @nehakakkar #Marjaneya had to be a Huge hit coz of YOU My star!!! Aap kuch bhi gaate ya peform karte ho, that is all GOLD!!”

Neha replied to him, “Oh god….. This has to be the sweetest post ever!!! You’re the best my love.”

Neha’s brother and music composer Tony Kakkar also wrote, “Nehu ne gaaya hai.. nehu ko bhi thank you bolo. Everything you touch turns to gold.” Her elder sister Sonu Kakkar also sent her wishes to Neha.

“Marjaneya” has been composed by Rajat Nagpal and produced by Anshul Garg.