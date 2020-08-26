Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma’s song Diamond Da Challa is a perfect lockdown wedding track

Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma song 'Diamond Da Challa' released on Wednesday.

Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma’s song “Diamond Da Challa” is finally out. The music video of the peppy dance track showcases the sweet romance and bickering of two lovers. Neha plays a girlfriend who is irritated with her man, played by Parmish, and his PUBG habit. In the song, Neha is asking Parmish to give her a diamond ring. Parmish, like most boyfriends, says he can get a necklace too. He even promises that on her demand, he will lift the lockdown also.

In one of the sequences in the song, we also see Neha and Parmish wearing a face mask.

There is also mention of how getting married during the lockdown will help cut down wedding expenses. In short, “Diamond Da Challa” is a perfect track for marriages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. It also perfectly sums up romance during such times.

“Diamond Da Challa” is composed by Rajat Nagpal and written by Vicky Sandhu.

