Neha Kakkar makes relationship with Rohanpreet Singh official: You’re mine

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have shared a photo with each other on social media.

Singer Neha Kakkar has made her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh official. She took to Instagram on Friday morning to post an adorable photo of herself and Rohanpreet, and captioned it, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥️ #NehuPreet.”

A few minutes later, Rohanpreet also posted a photo with Neha and wrote, “Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar ♥️♥️🧿#NehuPreet ♥️.”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s confirmation about their relationship comes amid marriage rumours. The two are said to be tying the knot soon. Even a photo said to be from their roka ceremony went viral on social media.

For those who don’t know who Rohanpreet Singh is, he was a contestant on the singing reality show Rising Star Season 2 which had Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur as the judges. He also participated in Saregama Lil Champs in the year 2007.

Earlier this year, Rohanpreet was also seen as one of the suitors of Shehnaaz Gill in Colors TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Though Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh made their relationship official on Friday, the two have previously shared photos and videos of each other. A few weeks back, Neha addressed Rohanpreet as “the cutest boy ever” as she did a fun video with him on her song “Diamond Da Challa.” Rohanpreet had also posted a photo of himself with Neha and wrote along with it, “Shukar Hai Mere Rabba!”

Neha’s journey to fame began from her first hit song “Second Hand Jawaani” from Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan starrer Cocktail. She went on to sing songs like “Sunny Sunny” (Yaariyan), “Kar Gayi Chull” (Kapoor and Sons), “Badri Ki Dulhania” (Badrinath Ki Dulhania) and many others. Now, she is among the top choices of filmmakers for singing the remixes of old classics as well.

