scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 28, 2021
Most Read

Neha Kakkar lived in one-room rented house with family, now owns a luxurious mansion in same place

Singer Neha Kakkar revealed that she lived in a one-room rented house in Rishikesh, where she now owns a luxurious bungalow. Her brother Tony Kakkar also spoke about growing up without toys.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2021 8:15:00 pm
Neha Kakkar had shared photos of her two housesNeha Kakkar had shared photos of her two houses, her bungalow and one-room apartment (Photo:Instagram/ Neha Kakkar)

Before she owned her swanky bungalow in Rishikesh, singer Neha Kakkar has seen some rough days. With her family, she used to stay in a rented one-room house in the town, as she once revealed in a post on Instagram.

Last year, the singer shared two photos on her Instagram account, one where she is posing outside a grand bungalow, and in another picture, she is next to her old home. Neha mentioned that she and her family stayed in a room, where her mother used to put a table and that became the kitchen. She also added that they paid rent for the room.

She captioned her post, “This is the Bungalow we own now in Rishikesh and swipe right to see the house where I was born. In the same house we Kakkars used to stay in one room inside which my mother used to put a table, which was our kitchen in that small room. And that room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And now whenever I see our own bungalow in the same city, I always get emotional.”

Neha Kakkar called herself ‘self-made’, and thanked her family. “”Biggest Thanks to my family – Sonu Kakkar, Tonny Kakkar (both singers), mom, dad, mata rani and of course, all my well-wishers.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On Monday, Neha’s brother also opened up on their childhood. Crediting music for giving him ‘everything’, he wrote, “Kuch toh log kahenge (People will always have something to say).. I know what my music has given me. My home, my cars, my daily Starbucks ..Everything !! Bina khilono(toys) ke bachpan beeta hai (I didn’t even have toys to play with as a child).”

Today, Neha is one of the most popular singers in the industry, and is known for for tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kaala Chasma, and Aankh Mare redux. Apart from Indian Idol, she has also been a judge on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa lil’ champs.

 

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood 19 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood: 19 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 28: Latest News

Advertisement
X