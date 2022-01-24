Neha Kakkar grooves to Pushpa song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’, Allu Arjun comments on the video

Singer Neha Kakkar has joined the list of celebrities who are going gaga over Allu Arjun’s performance in Pushpa The Rise. Neha on Sunday dropped a video of herself performing on Pushpa’s song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava”. The song originally featured Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Neha Kakkar wrote, “Loved The Movie PUSHPA, Performances and It’s Music, thought this is the least I can do to show my appreciation!” Surprisingly, Allu Arjun commented on the video. He thanked Neha for all the love and appreciation. “Thank you for all the love & appreciation. Humbled,” the actor wrote in the comments section.

Neha’s husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh and her brother Tony Kakkar also heaped praise on the singer’s performance. While Rohanpreet commented, “My Super Talented Hottie!”, Tony Kakkar’s comment read, “There is no one like you nehu.”

Neha Kakkar ‘s fans were all praise for the singer. “Cuteness overloaded,” a comment read. Many of her followers requested the singer to croon the song. “Want to listen to this song in your voice,” a fan wrote on YouTube.

On the work front, Neha made her television debut as a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol. She also marked her presence as a guest on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13.

Pushpa, meanwhile, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, marked Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with Sukumar. The actor-director will be back on the silver screen with the second installment of Pushpa titled Pushpa The Rule.