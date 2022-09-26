Falguni Pathak shares stage with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol 13 days after wishing to sue her for remix row. Watch

In the midst of their ongoing cold war, singers Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar have come together to share the stage for an episode of Indian Idol 13. Falguni had earlier been on a re-posting spree where she shared fans expressing their anger at Neha Kakkar’s remixed version of Maine Payal Hai Chankai, which was originally sung by Falguni in the 90s. Sony shared a new Indian Idol promo of a Navratri special episode, where both of them will share the stage.

In the promo, Neha Kakkar welcomes ‘legendary Falguni m’aam’ and they begin their garba night. Falguni sings garba songs, while judges Himesh Reshammiya, host Aditya Narayan play dandiya around her.

Fans had mixed reactions to the promo and many argued it was a publicity stunt. One fan wrote, “Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log….pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai. Kya dikhava hai yaar (what all these people do to make the song a hit, first they fight on social media to grab attention and then they perform together on TV. What a show off).” Another reprimanded Neha Kakkar, “Neha should pay royalty to falguni ma’am for using her song #kya kami thi neha – we use to look at you as our idol this was not expected from you kindly rectify your mistake and give proper respect and credit to falguni ma’am.”

Falguni Pathak had earlier slammed Neha Kakkar’s recreation of Maine Payal Hai Chankai. However, she said that she can’t sue Neha because she doesn’t control the original song’s rights, nor was she consulted by T-Series or anybody else before the recreation was released. She told ETimes, “Remixes are happening but do it in a decent way. If you want to reach out to the younger generation, change the rhythm of the song, but don’t make it cheap. Don’t change the originality of the song. I don’t think I need to do anything; my fans are taking action against the song. I am just sharing the stories. Why should I keep quiet when they are supporting me, main kaise chup baithun.” Asked if she is contemplating taking the legal route, she said, “I wish I could but the rights are not with me.” Meanwhile Neha wrote cryptic posts on social media saying that she was self-made. She had written, “And for those who’re unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is.”