Neha Kakkar releases Dil Ko Karaar Aaya reprise version, husband Rohanpreet has the sweetest reaction

Singer Neha Kakkar on Wednesday surprised her fans by dropping the reprised version of her song “Dil Ko Karaar Aaya”. The music video of the original track, released almost a year ago, featured Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma. The new video shows a drop-dead gorgeous Neha performing for a crowd.

Neha took to Instagram to share the song. She wrote, “#DilKoKaraarAayaReprise All Yours Now!!! 🥰♥️😘 @rana_sotal @iamrajatnagpal 🙌🏼”. Soon, husband Rohanpreet Singh commented on the video, “Hayee Ishq Ka Bukhar Aayaaaa!!!!”

Neha Kakkar also treated her fans to some adorable photos of herself and Rohanpreet. Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Neha wished her fans on Eid.

The singer also celebrated her mother’s birthday on Tuesday. She shared a picture with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday Maa! We love you!” Rohanpreet also shared photos to wish his mother-in-law on her birthday. “Happy Birthday Mama Ji!!❤️🎂 Waheguru ji Mata Rani ji Aapko Hameshan Khush Rakhein Heathy Rakhein!” he wrote.

On the work front, Neha Kakkar was last seen in the music video of the single titled “Khad Tainu Main Dassa” with Rohanpreet Singh. The song marked the couple’s third track together. Neha and Rohanpreet, also fondly called NehuPreet, first featured together in “Nehu Da Vyah”. It is during the shoot of the song’s music video that the two fell in love. Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October last year, and soon shared the screen space in “Khyaal Rakhya Kar”.

Neha Kakkar was also a part of Indian Idol Season 12 as a judge. However, she has been missing from the sets. While there is no information on why the singer discontinued her association with the show, her sister Sonu Kakkar has joined the judges’ panel alongside Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya.