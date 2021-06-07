Inside Neha Kakkar’s birthday celebrations, courtesy husband Rohanpreet Singh

Singer Neha Kakkar, who turned 33 on Sunday, celebrated her birthday with husband Rohanpreet Singh. He took to Instagram to share the inside pictures of how Neha rang in her birthday. Referring to Neha as his “Queen”, Rohanpreet wrote, “Your First Birthday with Me.. I wish I could give you much more.. 🥰 Anyway.. Happiest Birthday My Life!! My Queen @nehakakkar.”

The post came after Rohanpreet posted an adorable picture to wish Neha on her birthday. “Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar 👸🏻❤️ Today Is Your Birthday 🎂 Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Main Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga… Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho. Main Promise krta hun Main Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga.. I’m Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love. 🎂❤️ I Hope When You Read This, You Will Smile!! I always feel Blessed when you are Next to Me. You are Forever Mine!”

The Indian Idol alumnus shared a video in her Instagram stories, giving a sneak peek into her joyous day.

Dressed in a blue ensemble, Neha looked her happiest best in the video where we see Rohanpreet holding a basket of goodies for her. Neha revealed that it’s her birthday breakfast, while also thanking her designers for her attire. Neha tied the knot with Punjabi music artiste Rohanpreet Singh in October last year.

The Kakkar family also wished Neha. Brother and music composer Tony Kakkar shared an adorable click with his baby sister and wrote, “Happy birthday to the girl Who is ‘One in a billion’ & SUPERSTAR in true sense @nehakakkar nehu Love you so much.”

Elder sister and singer Sonu Kakkar’s birthday wish for Neha read, “Wishing the happiest birthday to my little doll, my cutie pie and the best sister in the world..Love you the most my Superstar @nehakakkar ♥️ Keep shining and making us proud bab.”

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular youth stars in the Indian music industry. The young artiste participated in the second season of Indian Idol in 2005.

Neha rose to fame with the dance track “Second Hand Jawaani” from Cocktail (2012), which was followed by hits like “Sunny Sunny” from Yaariyan and “London Thumakda” from Queen, both in 2014.

She has been one of the judges on Indian Idol since its tenth season, in 2018.