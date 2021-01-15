Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar team up for Gale Lagana Hai

Singer Neha Kakkar announced her next single titled “Gale Lagana Hai” on Friday. Neha informed her fans that the track will be a romantic number.

On Instagram, the 32-year-old posted, “@tonykakkar aur Mere Iss Saal Ka Pehle Gaana! Aur woh bhi Romantic. (First song of the year and that too, a romantic one.)”

For “Gale Lagana Hai,” Neha Kakkar has collaborated with brother Tony Kakkar, who has also composed and written the song. The video of the song will feature popular television actors Nia Sharma and Shivin Narang.

Sharing the first look of the song, Nia Sharma wrote, “#GaleLaganaHai out on 18th January! ♥️with @shivin7. Song by the cutest sibling duo @tonykakkar & @nehakakkar.”

Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar have multiple chartbusters to their credit. Their recent track “Shona Shona,” featuring Bigg Boss 13’s popular contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla was a huge hit. The song has crossed over 85 million views on YouTube.

On the other hand, 2020 saw Neha Kakkar trying her hand at composition. Her songs “Nehu Da Vyah” and “Khayal Rakhya Kar”, featuring her real-life husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh, found many takers.

At present, Neha is busy with Indian Idol season 12. She has also recorded her next track with Rohanpreet Singh.