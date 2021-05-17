Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s video ahead of ‘Khad Tainu Main Dassa’ song is too cute. Watch

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh dropped a cute video on Monday in which they gave their followers an insight into the kind of relationship they share with each other. The video came ahead of their upcoming song “Khad Tainu Main Dassa”.

The video has Neha and Rohanpreet twinning in blue. They are trying to give the perfect pose for a picture. While Neha is failing miserably in her attempt to make a heart for the photo, Rohanpreet isn’t faring too well either. After several attempts, Neha cracks up and we hear her telling Rohanpreet, “Babu, kaisi baatein kar rahe ho?”

Along with the post, Neha informed her fans that her song “Khad Tainu Main Dassa” will release on May 18 at 11 am. She asked Rohanpreet if he is ready for the release, who in the comment section replied, “Always ready.” Tony Kakkar and Rajat Nagpal also expressed their excitement about the song.

Earlier this week, Neha shared a reel that featured her special moments with her husband. Sharing the reel, she wrote, “Life without You is like living without My Music.” In the video too, she tagged Rohanpreet as “love.”

Rohanpreet too has often said kind words for Neha. On her Eid post, the singer wrote, “Kudrat Bohot Sohni aa Par Tu Kudrat Ton V Zyada Sohni Hai!! (Nature is beautiful but you are more beautiful than the nature).”

“Khad Tainu Main Dassa” is Neha Kakkar‘s third song with Rohanpreet Singh. The couple earlier featured in “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” and “Nehu Da Vyah.” Interestingly, it was during the shoot of “Nehu Da Vyah” that Neha and Rohanpreet fell in love with each other. The two got married in October 2020 in the presence of their close friends and family members.