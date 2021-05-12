Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s song Khad Tainu Main Dassa gets a release date

After featuring in the music video of “Khyaal Rakhya Kar”, real-life couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to treat their fans with their next single. On Wednesday, Neha dropped a poster of their song titled “Khad Tainu Main Dassa”. The text on the poster reads, “Neha Kakkar vs Rohanpreet Singh.”

Ahead of the song’s release, the couple has been giving hints on the vibe of the song. On Tuesday, Neha and Rohanpreet dropped a video in which the two were seen fighting with each other. The video, which went viral, was soon flooded with comments. While some fans were worried about what led the lovers to indulge in the fist fight, most could not have enough of their cuteness. While Manmeet Singh from the Meet Bros commented, “Haha. Cutest fight ever 🤣🤗😘,” Rajat Nagpal wrote, “Nahi yaar nahi🤣.”

“Khad Tainu Main Dassa”, which will release under the label of Desi Music Factory, will be out on May 18.

Earlier in the day, Neha Kakkar dropped a video in which she said that all the videos and reels that she and Rohanpreet post on their social media platforms are to spread positivity amid the grim situation of Covid-19.

The singer also spoke about how Rohanpreet “really likes” when she gets dressed upm even during the lockdown.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met during the shoot of the “Nehu Da Vyah” music video, and fell in love instantly. They got married on October 24, after dating each other for a while. The couple shared screen space in “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” post their wedding. On the work front, Neha is currently seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12.